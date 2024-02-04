Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 4 (ANI/WAM): The inaugural Human Fraternity Majlis successfully concluded today at the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi, UAE, after bringing together global leaders to reinforce their collective commitment to global peace and unity.

Organised by the Muslim Council of Elders, the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence and the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, this landmark event commemorated the fifth anniversary of the Document on Human Fraternity, co-signed by His Eminence Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, and Pope Francis.

Featuring global leaders, international officials, and influential voices from various sectors, the Majlis successfully fostered dialogue and the exchange of ideas focused on the imperative of human solidarity and the creation of a sustainable future.

This year's gathering placed a special emphasis on empowering youth and women, recognising their critical roles in promoting the principles of fraternity and solidarity.

Reflecting on the day's achievements, the recently appointed Secretary-General of the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity, Khaled Ghanim Al Ghaith, said, "Today's gathering was a profound testament to our collective commitment to fostering human fraternity. The engaging discussions and insights shared underscore the urgency of our mission to build bridges of peace and understanding across diverse communities. It is through such united efforts that we can pave the way towards a more compassionate and inclusive world."

Prior to his appointment as Secretary General of the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity, Al Ghaith held numerous diplomatic positions in government, including Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Malaysia, Non-Resident Ambassador to Brunei and Assistant Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs.

Al Ghaith said, "We are understanding today more than ever before that the promotion of human fraternity emerges as a crucial endeavour. Through my work at the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity, I look forward to urging individuals and communities to embrace diversity, foster understanding, and construct bridges across cultural, religious, and social divides."

The Human Fraternity Majlis featured insightful sessions on collaborative environmental stewardship, the empowerment of women in leadership, and the role of youth in promoting unity and diversity.

These discussions not only highlighted the challenges faced by our global community but also showcased innovative solutions and commitments to action. (ANI/WAM)

