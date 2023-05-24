Dubai, May 24 (PTI) Indian Business Professional Council (IBPC), an association of Indian businessmen and professionals established under the aegis of Dubai Chambers on Wednesday marked 20 years of business facilitation.

The council marked the occasion at an event, which was attended by Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the UAE is a destination for smart, aggressive, clever resistance and fearless people with great ideas.

“You have been successful in the UAE and both India and the UAE have benefited from your success. It is a celebration of the scope, strength and vitality of the UAE-India relations,” he said.

India's Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir also attended the event alongside IBPC members and other businessmen.

“The largest number of Indian nationals anywhere in the world call the UAE as their second home and the reason has been the vision of coexistence and harmony,” Sudhir said.

He added that when we talk about the India growth story, the UAE is an integral part of it.

Over the years, IBPC Dubai has been a facilitator in India-UAE bilateral trade and in building economic ties between the two countries.

