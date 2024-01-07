Dubai [UAE], January 7 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, today honoured the winners of the 23rd edition of Dubai Marathon.

The 2024 edition of the global long-distance running event, organised with the support of the Dubai Sports Council along the Umm Suqeim Road, featured the participation of elite international runners, as well as thousands of individuals of various nationalities and age groups from across the UAE and the world.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed congratulated the winners and expressed wishes for continued success in their sporting careers. He emphasised Dubai's commitment to hosting and organising major sporting events that allow for extensive community participation.

He also highlighted the importance of competitions and tournaments that attract elite world champions and stars from various sports, along with a substantial participation of professionals and amateurs spanning different age groups and fitness levels. This underscores Dubai's ongoing commitment to promoting sports and encouraging people to embrace an active lifestyle, Sheikh Mansoor said.

The race and the honouring ceremony were attended by Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council; Major General Dr. Mohammed Al Murr, President of the UAE Athletics Federation; Mohammed Al Kamali, General Coordinator of the Dubai Marathon; and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council.

The competition showcased a notable presence of Ethiopian athletes securing leading positions in both the men's and women's categories. Addisu Gobena, secured the first place in the men's marathon, covering the 42.195-kilometre distance in a time of 02:05:01 hours. The second and third positions were claimed by his compatriots Lemi Dumecha, and Dejene Megersa, with times of 02:05:20 and 02:05:42 hours, respectively.

In the women's category, Ethiopian athlete Tigist Ketema clinched the title, setting a new record for the Dubai Marathon by completing the 42.195-kilometre race in 02:16:07 hours. The second and third positions were secured by her fellow countrywomen Ruti Aga and Dera Dida, with times of 02:18:09 and 02:19:29 hours, respectively. German runner Melat Kejeta claimed the fourth position with a time of 02:21:47 hours, while Ethiopian athletes secured the fifth to tenth positions.

In the Wheelchair Elite category, Chinese participant Jin Hua emerged as the champion, completing the 42.195-kilometre wheelchair marathon in 1:27:08 hours, while Emirati athlete Badir Al Hosani finished in fourth place.

The total prize money for the elite marathon race exceeds AED 1.2 million, evenly distributed among the top ten finishers in both the men's and women's categories. (ANI/WAM)

