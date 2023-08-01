Dubai [UAE], August 1 (ANI/WAM): Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, announced the launch of the National Programme for Infrastructure Development (Salamah 365), a transformational project under the performance agreements signed by federal authorities in 2022 in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Salamah 365 aims to enhance public safety by leveraging innovative solutions and interactive warning systems to rectify identified accident blackspots - specific places where road traffic collisions have historically been concentrated, implement a locally tailored model of pedestrian crossings, predict floods before they happen by monitoring dams and valleys, and implement a safe, smart school model.

In the pilot phase, 16 dams and nine main valleys are monitored.

Al Mazrouei said, “The UAE is a pioneer in adopting ambitious initiatives and projects and issuing regulations that ensure our dams, roads, and buildings are state of the art. Salamah 365 will enhance traffic safety levels by considerably reducing the number of road fatalities and traffic accidents, enhancing the country’s performance in related global indexes.”

He added, “The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure is keen to forge effective synergies with stakeholders from the federal and local government and the private sector to ensure safety criteria is met in our infrastructure, roads, and dams in all conditions.”

For his part, Hassan Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said that Salamah 365 will improve the quality of life and safety of road users, as well as enhance the safety of school students as it will implement a smart school model.

He added, “The UAE has secured a leading position globally in infrastructure quality. Never one to rest on its laurels, the Ministry will continue to forge ahead to become a successful model for cutting-edge infrastructure and transport. Salamah 365 is an outcome of our joint efforts with our partners, and it will go a long way in strengthening the UAE’s global leadership in the sector.” (ANI/WAM)

