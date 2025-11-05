Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 5 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited the Pulse of the Nation space, organised as part of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee.

The space is designed to promote feelings of loyalty and belonging to the nation, as well as strengthen community and family ties through a series of interactive and innovative experiences.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was briefed by Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, on space, which uses interactive experiences to instill patriotism and Emirati values in younger generations. The exhibition aims to strengthen national loyalty and family ties by connecting the nation's heritage with the ambitions of its youth.

Additionally, the space highlights policies that support the Emirati family as a pillar of national development, and shares real-life stories of their aspirations and challenges. It also presents key data on family stability, demonstrating its direct impact on individual wellbeing, community strength, and sustainable development. (ANI/WAM)

