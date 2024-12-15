Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 15 (ANI/WAM): The UAE participated in the 113th ministerial meeting of the Arab Energy Organisation (AEO), which took place today in the State of Kuwait, with the participation of ministers of oil and energy from the member states.

The UAE delegation was led by Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, alongside Saif Ghobash, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Petroleum, Gas and Mineral Resources Sector at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

During the meeting of the Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries Organisation (OAPEC), the ministerial decision regarding the development and restructuring of the organisation was adopted, with its name changed to the Arab Energy Organisation (AEO).

The meeting discussed a range of important topics on its agenda, including the draft budget for the organisation for 2025, as well as the systems and regulations governing its work to align with the challenges and developments in the energy sector, among other topics aimed at serving the future phase.

Sharif Al Olama stated that today's meeting reflects the commitment of the Arab Energy Organisation's member states to enhance cooperation and joint coordination in the energy sector.

He pointed out that these meetings provide a vital platform for exchanging visions and experiences between member countries, offering an opportunity to address current and future challenges facing the energy sector, particularly amid global economic and geopolitical changes. This marks an additional step in strengthening Arab cooperation in the energy sector and lays the foundation for a future phase that aligns with the visions and directions of our Arab nations.

He added that the organisation's member states are working in a spirit of partnership and integration to strengthen the role of energy, focusing on innovation and resource sustainability to ensure a better future for generations to come.

He reaffirmed the UAE's keenness to collaborate with all member states and international partners to promote the sustainability of the energy sector and achieve balance in global markets. He reiterated that joint action and innovative initiatives are key to achieving stability and sustainable growth, meeting the aspirations of our people and strengthening the region's position as a key pillar in global energy security. (ANI/WAM)

