Belgrade [Serbia], September 20 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived today in Belgrade on a working visit to the Republic of Serbia.

Aleksandar Vucic, President of Serbia, welcomed Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the accompanying delegation upon their arrival at Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport.

Also Read | ‘Productive Call With President of China’: Donald Trump Speaks to Xi Jinping, Announces TikTok 'Approval'.

Accompanying the UAE President is a delegation that includes Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along with several ministers and senior officials. (ANI/WAM)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)