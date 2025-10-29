Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 29 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, to explore cooperation between the UAE and the European Union and its member states, as well as opportunities to broaden coordination in support of shared interests and prosperity.

The meeting took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi during His Excellency Costa's working visit to the UAE.

Also Read | Northern Lights To Be Visible in US: Rare Aurora Borealis To Dazzle Skies Tonight, Check the List of States in Viewing Zone.

Discussions also covered the importance of ongoing negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and the EU and the role of such a framework in advancing bilateral relations and opening a new chapter of economic cooperation to support shared development aims.

His Highness and the President of the European Council also discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern, including the latest developments in the Middle East and the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. They emphasised the importance of maintaining the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to ensure the ongoing, adequate, and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians.

Also Read | Hurricane Melissa: 'Storm of the Century' Makes Landfall in Jamaica As Island Braces for Huge Damage (Watch Videos).

The two sides further underscored the need to intensify international efforts to promote a clear path towards a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution in a way that serves the interests of all the region's countries and peoples.

Both leaders affirmed the importance of strengthening diplomacy and dialogue as the means to resolve crises in the region and safeguard security and stability.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along a number of ministers and senior officials. (ANI/WAM)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)