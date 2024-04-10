Dubai [UAE], April 10 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged Eid Al-Fitr greetings today during phone calls with Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of the State of Kuwait, and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkiye.

During the calls, the leaders expressed their best wishes on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr and prayed to God to bestow His blessings on their countries and peoples during this time.

They also expressed their hopes for God to grant security, stability, and prosperity to Muslim nations and to the whole world. (ANI/WAM)

