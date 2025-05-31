Abu Dhabi [UAE] May 31 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the call, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and explored opportunities to enhance cooperation, particularly in economic, investment and development sectors, as well as other areas aligned with their shared development priorities.

Also Read | How Does Switzerland Predict Landslides?.

They emphasised the importance of expanding joint efforts to serve the mutual interests of both countries and their peoples.

The call also addressed a number of regional and international issues of common concern, with both sides exchanging views on the latest developments.

Also Read | Who Is Megha Vemuri? Indian-American MIT Student Who Called Out Gaza Genocide in Graduation Speech.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed extended his congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan's National Day, wishing the country and its people continued progress and prosperity.

President Aliyev thanked His Highness for the kind gesture and reaffirmed the strong ties between the two countries, expressing his commitment to further deepening cooperation across all fields. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)