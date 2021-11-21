Kabul [Afghanistan], November 21 (ANI): The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reopened its embassy in the capital Kabul, media reports said on Friday.

Prior to the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in August, most of the foreign embassies had closed their diplomatic mission in the country due to the escalating violence in the country.

Also Read | China Could Play an Important Role in Afghanistan’s Reconstruction, Says Taliban Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

After the Taliban seized power in Kabul on August 15, the UAE hosted scores of Afghan families fleeing the country, after they were evacuated.

The UAE has sent several planes carrying medical and food aid to Kabul since the outbreak of the humanitarian crisis as a result of the war between the Taliban and US-backed government forces.

Also Read | Texas Attorney Thomas J Henry Filed a Massive Lawsuit Seeking Up to USD 2 Billion Over Astroworld Concert Tragedy.

Back in September, the Taliban announced the formation of an interim government in Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)