Tirana [Albania] August 16 (ANI/WAM): The UAE rescue team continues, for the fifth consecutive day, its efforts to extinguish forest fires raging in several areas of Albania, in coordination with local authorities.

The team is intensifying its field operations, which come under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, using the latest equipment to monitor fire sites, ensure control, and prevent their recurrence, despite the challenges posed by high temperatures and difficult terrain.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy Hold Telephonic Conversation, Discuss Ukraine and Key Global Issues.

The UAE began its firefighting operations last Monday, with the arrival of joint aircraft and the specialised team. Over the past few days, the team has carried out 15 aerial sorties, deploying more than 600,000 kilograms of water across various areas affected by the fires. These efforts have contributed to limiting the spread of the fires and preventing them from reaching populated areas.(ANI/WAM)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)