Abu Dhabi, [UAE], April 19 (ANI/WAM): Ahmed bin Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sport, praised the ongoing UAE University Games as the largest event of its kind for higher education institutions in the country, describing it as a transformative milestone in the development of Emirati sports and a vital platform for nurturing athletic talent in alignment with the National Sports Strategy - 2031.

During a visit to one of the women's basketball matches, the minister met with participating players and offered words of encouragement, urging them to continue delivering outstanding performances throughout the competition.

Al Falasi noted that the event embodies the UAE's vision of building a comprehensive university sports ecosystem that enhances the country's reputation as a regional and global sporting hub. He also highlighted the important role that universities play in identifying and refining athletic talent.

The UAE University Games features 1,822 male and female athletes from 28 universities competing in three main sports: football, basketball, and volleyball. Organised by Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company (ADEC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Sport and the UAE Sports Federation for the Institutions of School and University Education, the tournament is supported by Solution+ and MBME Group.

Qualifiers have taken place in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah, with intense competition in the preliminary, quarterfinal, and semifinal rounds. The finals will be held on 19th and 20th April, followed by an awards ceremony to honour the winners.

Basma Ahmed Abu Al Nasr, CEO of ADEC, emphasised that the tournament represents a successful model of collaboration between key stakeholders and contributes to promoting a culture of university sports while motivating young talent to pursue excellence and innovation. (ANI/WAM)

