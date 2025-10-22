Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 22 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the agreement on an immediate ceasefire between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Afghanistan, as well as the establishment of mechanisms aimed at consolidating peace and stability between the two countries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) commended the diplomatic efforts of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye, which contributed to facilitating constructive dialogue and understanding between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE's support for all efforts aimed at enhancing regional security and stability, and fulfilling the aspirations of the peoples of both Pakistan and Afghanistan for peace and development. (ANI/WAM)

