London [UK], March 25 (ANI): Two individuals and three companies responsible for supplying the Myanmar military regime with weapons and equipment have been sanctioned, the UK Government has announced on Friday.

The British Foreign Office said the country has also designated the new Head of Air Force who was recently appointed to the State Administration Council.

The move comes ahead of Myanmar Armed Forces Day this weekend. On Armed Forces Day last year, the Myanmar military killed over 100 civilians, in what is regarded as the bloodiest day since the coup in February 2021.

The press statement said new sanctions, freezing assets and banning travel to the UK, will be brought against Dr Aung Moe Myint, Aung Hlaing Oo and General Htun Aung.

Dynasty International Company Ltd, Myanmar Chemical and Machinery Company Ltd, and Miya Win International Ltd will also have their assets frozen. The UK has worked closely with partners in the US and Canada to coordinate this latest round of action.

UK Minister for Asia, Amanda Milling said: "The Myanmar military has shown no signs of stopping its brutal campaign of violence against the people of Myanmar, who continue in their fight for democracy.

"These sanctions target those who are instrumental in supplying the military with weapons that facilitate these abuses across the country," Milling added.

According to the UK foreign office, the Myanmar military continues to use violence against civilians, including indiscriminate airstrikes, village burnings, and the suppression of the opposition movement.

The individuals and entities listed are responsible for facilitating this violence, including through supplying the military with weapons and services that have increased their ability to commit human rights violations.

"The UK will continue to coordinate with allies, to push for an end to violence, the full implementation of the ASEAN Five Point Consensus, and immediate humanitarian access to those in need of life-saving aid," the release said. (ANI)

