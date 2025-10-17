London [United Kingdom], October 17 (ANI): The UK government on Thursday strongly condemned reports of violence and persecution faced by Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, pledging continued engagement with Dhaka's interim government to ensure the protection of human rights and religious freedom.

The statement came after a discussion at the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Hindus, where a report by Insight UK detailed alleged persecution, oppression, and killings of Hindus in Bangladesh. The report highlighted instances of temples being destroyed and properties burnt down, sometimes with families trapped inside their homes.

Also Read | INR 13,000 Crore PNB Scam Case: Belgian Court Clears Extradition of Fugitive Diamantaire Mehul Choksi to India.

Bangladeshi Hindus are facing a dire situation following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2024,

Raising the issue in Parliament, British MP Bob Blackman called for government action to safeguard minorities in Bangladesh "who are suffering from severe oppression."

Also Read | 'Prevent Cross-Border Crimes': 3 Bangladeshi Nationals Killed in Tripura Were Armed Smugglers, Says MEA; Dhaka Urges Probe.

He said, "Next week Hindu's Sikh Jain will be celebrating Diwali followed by Hindu's new year. Unfortunately in Bangaldesh that's not the case, on Tuesday at all party parlimentray group for Bristish Hindus we received a Report from Insight Uk talking about the perscuation of Hindus in Bangladesh. They persecuted, oppressed and killed. Their temples are destroyed and thier properties are being literally burnt down with members of the household in it. So, could we have a statement from a Government minister on what action we are going to take to safeguard minorities in Bangladesh when they are suffering from severe oppression? "

In an X post, Bob wrote, "Diwali is a time of celebration, where light triumphs over darkness. However, Hindu's in Bangladesh will not be celebrating. They face persecution, violence, and the destruction of their temples and homes. I've called on the Govt to take action on this."

In response, a government minister said, "We strongly condemn all instances of hate and violence directed towards minority religious communities, and we have been and we are actively engaged with addressing the humanitarian situation in Bangladesh and supporting the interim government to support a peaceful democratic transition."

Reaffirming the UK's commitment to defending human rights globally, the minister added, "We are deeply committed to the protection and freedom of religion, and if there is a point at which a statement is appropriate, the government will bring forward one. There will be opportunities for debate."

The remarks come as Hindu, Sikh, and Jain communities around the world prepare to celebrate Diwali and the Hindu New Year next week. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)