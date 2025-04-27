London, Apr 27 (PTI) Britain's counter-terrorism police are investigating an attack involving a crossbow and a firearm, which resulted in two women being seriously injured in northern England.

West Yorkshire Police said its officers were called at the scene in the city of Leeds on Saturday to find two women injured and a 38-year-old man with a self-inflicted injury. All three were rushed to hospital, with the man held under arrest and the two weapons being recovered from the scene.

The police said extensive enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances of the "serious incident" and explore any potential motivation.

The assault has not been designated a terrorist attack as West Yorkshire Police said the force is "keeping an open mind as we are gathering as much information as possible to find out exactly what happened".

“Although our enquiries are still at a very early stage, the circumstances surrounding this incident have resulted in Counter Terrorism Policing taking the lead for this investigation,” said Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, Head of Counter Terror Policing North East.

“From the enquiries undertaken so far, there is no evidence to suggest anyone else was involved in the attack, and, at this time, we are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident,” he said.

An extensive cordon remains in place in the Otley Road area of Leeds as the investigation continues.

UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper described it as a "serious violent incident" and said she was being kept updated by police.

"Thank you to the police and emergency services for their swift response. My thoughts are with the victims and all those affected by this attack," she said.

Assistant Chief Constable Carl Galvin of West Yorkshire Police, who commanded the police operation, added: “Clearly this has been a shocking incident and we fully realise the concern it has caused.

“Due to the enquiry being active, we are limited in what we can say, but I do want to reassure residents that everything possible is being done to investigate and understand what took place.

“We would strongly urge people not to speculate online or share information or footage which could affect the active investigation and continue to work closely with colleagues from Counter Terrorism Policing North East. We are also working with other partner agencies and key community representatives to reassure them and keep them informed.”

He also appealed to witnesses and anyone with more information on the attack to contact the force.

