London, Feb 6 (PTI) The UK government said on Monday that it will immediately deploy emergency response teams to Turkey to assist with rescue efforts in the wake of the country's worst earthquake in decades.

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and Syria early on Monday, killing more than 2,300 people. Turkey's disaster agency said more than 1,500 people died there, while it is estimated that over 800 people were killed in Syria.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said it is deploying a team of search, rescue and medical experts to help on the ground following the 7.8 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes and subsequent aftershocks.

A flight is expected to depart the UK at 4 pm local time and arrive around 9 pm local time in the Turkish city of Gaziantep.

“The UK is sending immediate support to Turkey including a team of 76 search and rescue specialists, equipment and rescue dogs,” said UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

“In Syria, the UK-funded White Helmets have mobilised their resources to respond. We stand ready to provide further support as needed,” he said.

The UK said it is providing the support that the Turkish government has asked for.

The UK International Search and Rescue team has specialist search equipment including seismic listening devices, concrete cutting and breaking equipment, propping and shoring tools.

“The British Embassy in Ankara is in close contact with the Turkish authorities to understand how we can best support those on the ground,” said Jill Morris, the British Ambassador Designate to Turkey.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by the earthquakes today. We pay tribute to the brave Turkish first responders working to save lives,” she said.

In northwest Syria, the UK-aid-funded White Helmets have activated a significant search and rescue response and mobilised all their resources to respond to emerging needs.

The UK government said it is in contact with British humanitarian workers in the affected areas, and stands ready to provide support to any British nationals affected.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday's earthquake was the worst the country had seen since 1939, when a powerful tremor in eastern Turkey killed nearly 33,000 people.

