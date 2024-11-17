London [UK], November 17 (ANI): In response to concerns raised by British MPs regarding the imprisonment of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy in a letter to a Labour MP issued a detailed statement, saying there is "no indication" that Khan will be tried in military courts, Dawn reported.

According to Dawn, the letter was made public by Syed Zulfi Bukhari of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI), who hailed the development and told Dawn that Lammy's response signalled the UK government's values that "any valid democracy cannot have military courts".

As per Dawn, the one-page letter was dated November 11 in which the foreign secretary addressed Labour MP Kim Johnson of Liverpool Riverside, saying, "While Pakistan's judicial processes are a domestic matter, we have been very clear that the Pakistani authorities need to act in line with their international obligations and with respect for fundamental freedoms, including the right to a fair trial, due process and humane detention".

Lammy added, "This applies to Imran Khan as it does to all Pakistan's citizens." He also expressed concern over restrictions on freedoms in Pakistan and emphasised the importance of democratic principles and the rule of law.

According to Dawn, the UK continues to engage at senior levels with the Pakistan government on such critical matters.

The development comes as a major victory for the PTI, which has been intensifying efforts in recent months to bring attention to Mr Khan's incarceration through coverage in major international publications as well as in discussions with British parliamentarians, Dawn reported.

A group of 20 MPs from across party lines had recently urged Lammy to push for the release of Khan, calling his detention "politically motivated". The MPs had expressed fears that Khan might face trial in military courts, labelling such a move as an "unlawful escalation".

Dawn noted that Lammy addressed these concerns in his letter, and stated, "I have raised concerns about the potential use of military courts to try civilians, including Imran Khan. Such courts can lack transparency and independent scrutiny, making it difficult to assess compliance with international standards. We have no recent indications from the Pakistani authorities that they intend to try Imran Khan in a military court, but my officials continue to monitor the situation closely."

Beyond judicial concerns, Lammy also brought to attention the issues regarding civil liberties and democratic values in Pakistan. "In our engagements with the authorities, we continue to underline that the freedom to hold and express views without censorship, intimidation, or unnecessary restriction is a cornerstone of democracy," he said.

The letter also referenced the ongoing discussions between UK and Pakistani officials. Dawn reported that the UK's foreign secretary noted that the UK minister responsible for Pakistan, Minister Falconer, had emphasised the importance of political rights and civil liberties in conversations with Pakistan's Human Rights Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

Lammy also made note of the recent constitutional amendments passed by Pakistan's parliament and underscored the importance of an independent judiciary to maintain democratic balance.

"While any amendment to Pakistan's constitution is a matter for Pakistan, we have been clear that an independent judiciary, able to check and balance other state organs, is critical to a functioning democracy," he noted.

Speaking to Dawn, both serving and retired diplomats said the UK government's response is likely to be closely watched in Pakistan, as questions about judicial independence, civil liberties and political fairness have come under the spotlight. (ANI)

