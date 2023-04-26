New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): UK Minister for Investment Dominic Johnson on Wednesday arrived in India's tech capital Bengaluru to strengthen the UK-India investment partnership across technology, life sciences and more.

During his visit, Johnson will meet investors and leading Indian businesses in Pune and Bengaluru, including Infosys and Zensar, to drum up investor interest in the UK, the UK's Department for Business and Trade said in an official statement.

Also Read | Israel Independence Day 2023 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings To Israelis on Country’s 75th Independence Day.

India remains a priority market for the UK, and the Minister's visit will help create momentum for the two nations' ongoing trade negotiations, which began this week with Round 9.

"It is fantastic to be in India again visiting the vibrant cities of Pune and Bengaluru to find out how our strong cultural and economic ties mean investors and business leaders continue to choose the UK," Dominic Johnson said on his India visit, according to the UK's Department for Business and Trade.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin’s Allies Dead: Two Russian Officials Found Dead on Same Day, Says Report.

"From life sciences to AI, now is the time to invest in the UK as we are determined to be the undisputed number one investment destination in Europe," he added.

Moreover, Johnson will also use his visit to promote the Global Investment Summit 2023, which will bring together over 200 CEOs of multinational companies and investment corporations this Autumn.

The inaugural Summit in 2021 secured nearly 10 billion pound of new foreign investment on the day, with this year's event showcasing emerging UK success stories in life sciences, deep tech, nuclear fusion and small modular reactors (SMRs), and manufacturing, the official release read.

India was the UK's 12th largest trading partner in the four quarters to the end of Q3 2022 accounting for 2.1 per cent of total UK trade.

Minister for Investment Lord Dominic Johnson visited Mumbai and New Delhi in October last year where he met with investors and businesses including Hospitals Apollo, Prodapt and Wockhardt, the release said. (ANI)

*

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)