New Delhi, April 22: Pro-Khalistan and other extremist groups in the United Kingdom may face heat in the coming days. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during his visit to India, announced that the UK has set up Anti-Extremist Task Force.

"We have a very strong view that we don't tolerate extremist groups threatening other countries, threatening India. We've set up an Anti-Extremist Task Force," Boris Johnson said.

Pro-Khalistan groups have time and again resorted to violent protests outside the High Commission of India in London. Recently, UK police also reportedly conducted raids against pro-Khalistan organization in the country. This group had organized the so-called Punjab referendum. Boris Johnson in India: 'An Auspicious Moment in Friendship With India', Says UK PM After Meeting PM Narendra Modi.

Pro-Khalistan groups also attempted to stoke anti-India sentiments in the garb of farmer agitation that is clearly India's internal matter. Last year, a designated terrorist involved in acts of terrorism in India, identified as Paramjit Singh, led anti-India protests.

The pending extradition of economic offenders Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya also came up during Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to India.

The UK Prime Minister, while addressing a press conference in New Delhi, also spoke on the extradition of Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya.

"On the extradition cases, there are legal technicalities which have made it very difficult. The UK govt has ordered their extradition... We don't welcome people who want to use our legal system to evade the law here in India," he said.

Despite the extradition treaty between India and the United Kingdom, economic fugitives Mallya and Nirav are still in the UK and have been using technical legal provisions to evade the law in India. Nirav Modi, a diamantaire, is facing action from Indian agencies for siphoning off Rs 11,400 crore from Punjab National Bank.

