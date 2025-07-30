London [UK], July 30 (ANI): The leader and spokesperson of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) examined recent events in the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) region, questioning Pakistan's long-held position on the right to self-determination for PoJK.

The discussion included UKPNP spokesperson Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan and party founder Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, both of whom expressed significant doubt regarding Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar's recent comments at an Atlantic Council event in Washington DC.

In his statements, Shaukat Ali Kashmiri remarked, "Pakistan uses revered concepts like 'right to self-determination' to deceive the global community, while in reality, it has consistently suppressed peaceful dissent, curtailed political rights in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) and PoJK, and stripped nationalists of their fundamental political participation rights."

He highlighted that nationalists in PoJK and PoGB are barred from engaging in elections, and peaceful activists from groups like the Karakoram National Movement and the Human Rights Action Committee have been arrested and silenced.

"Since 1948, Pakistan's policy has remained consistent in exploiting the Kashmir issue for political gain while denying the very rights it claims to champion in its administered territories," he continued.

The discussion also touched upon the recent UKPNP conference held at the British Parliament on July 8. According to Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, "The feedback from British legislators was positive. Many MPs voiced support for the people of PoJK and reaffirmed their dedication to maintaining international human rights standards in the region."

The UKPNP leaders also highlighted the ongoing unrest in regions administered by Pakistan, particularly the recent police strikes in PoJK over inadequate working conditions and the lack of essential allowances.

"These strikes are part of a broader movement for rights that is gathering strength in PoJK. The Awami Action Committee and civil society organisations have articulated legitimate demands but have faced delays, denials, and at times, violent crackdowns," stated Shaukat.

In PoGB, the circumstances remain bleak. Despite international protests and appeals, Pakistan continues to imprison peaceful human rights advocates. Several leaders have recently been released due to pressure from organisations such as UKPNP and resolutions presented at the House of Commons conference.

Both Nasir and Shaukat sharply criticised Pakistan's practice of labelling anyone who seeks basic rights as "pro-India" or "anti-state." They indicated that this strategy is employed to silence opposition, instil fear, and undermine peaceful movements.

"If Pakistan genuinely supports the right to self-determination, it must first permit freedom of political expression and movement within the territories it governs. Instead, what we observe is a continued colonial-style dominance, land appropriation, political repression, and media suppression," Shaukat remarked.

They also referenced Pakistan's recent initiatives to federalize resource-abundant areas like Gwadar and parts of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, indicating that similar policies may be applied to PoJK. These developments, they cautioned, aim to exploit natural resources and erode local autonomy.

The leaders raised concerns about the 12 reserved refugee seats within the PoJK Legislative Assembly (six for Jammu and six for Valley migrants), criticizing Pakistan's control over the region's legislative framework via the Kashmir Council, which is chaired by the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

They called for the repeal of undemocratic provisions in Act 74 and for reforms that would allow the people of PoJK to legislate and govern without interference from Islamabad.

The UKPNP leadership emphasised the significance of overcoming internal divisions among refugees and locals to prevent hindering the collective struggle for rights. They urged all involved parties to come together in pursuit of the overarching goal of attaining dignity, freedom, and self-determination for the inhabitants of PoJK.

As Shaukat Ali Kashmiri concluded, "Our journey will continue, whether we are present or not. But the voice of the PoJK people will not be silenced. This is not just a matter of politics, it is a matter of identity, dignity, and justice." (ANI)

