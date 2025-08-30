Calgary [Canada], August 30 (ANI): The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) leaders and supporters organised a protest in Calgary, Canada, demanding the immediate and unconditional release of all detained students.

The party accused Pakistan and the puppet PoJK government of being responsible for the unlawful arrests and brutal actions taken against innocent youth.

Also Read | Japan: PM Narendra Modi Reaches Sendai With Japanese Counterpart Shigeru Ishiba on Shinkansen Bullet Train, Will Visit Key Semiconductor Facility.

A video of the demonstration, released by The Mirror Jammu and Kashmir on its official channel, showed protesters raising slogans calling for freedom, condemning the puppet administration, demanding the release of students detained in Rawalakot, and voicing their determination for self-determination. They also expressed solidarity with UKPNP leader Shaukat Kashmiri, pledging continued support to his movement.

According to The Mirror Jammu & Kashmir, UKPNP reaffirmed its resolve to stand with the detainees, the Joint Awami Action Committee, and the people of PoJK in their struggle for freedom, dignity, and human rights. The protest, they said, was a clear reminder to Pakistan that it must respect fundamental rights and end its illegal occupation of the area.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Calls Japan Visit 'Productive', Highlights Key Gains in Strengthening India-Japan Strategic Ties.

Several UKPNP leaders, including Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, have strongly condemned the arrests and torture of protesters in Rawalakot. Earlier, in a Facebook post, the party demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all detained students, stressing that those responsible for the brutalities must be held accountable. "Freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association are basic rights that must be safeguarded," the post emphasised.

Moreover, on August 23, the UKPNP London Unit had organised a major protest outside the Pakistan High Commission in London, raising its voice against extrajudicial killings and human rights violations in PoJK and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB). The demonstration drew hundreds of UKPNP members, office bearers, and rights activists from across the UK.

Protesters raised slogans such as "We want freedom," "Justice for Zarnosh, Jibran, Javed Naji, and Tasmia," "Stop plundering our natural resources," and "No to occupation." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)