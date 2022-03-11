Kyiv [Ukraine], March 11 (ANI): The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Thursday that Ukraine had lost all communication with the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), a day after the Russian-controlled site lost all external power supplies, IAEA reported on Thursday.

The agency has also informed that they are aware of reports that power has now been restored to the site and it is looking for confirmation, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said.

Also Read | Yoon Suk-yeol Elected President of South Korea.

Earlier, Ukraine authorities have reported to the IAEA that emergency diesel generators that were providing electricity to the Chernobyl NPP had subsequently lost communication which meant that the regulator could no longer provide updated information such as radiation monitoring, ventilation systems and normal lighting related to the site to the IAEA.

Taking to Twitter, IAEA said, "If emergency power were lost, it would still be possible for #Chornobyl staff to monitor the water level and temperature of the spent fuel pool. They would do this under worsening radiation safety conditions and would not be able to follow operational radiation safety procedures."

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Warns of Further Spike in Fertiliser Prices if West Creates ‘Difficulties’ for Russia.

IAEA also informed that Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya NPP which is also under the control of Russian forces is not in a position to deliver the necessary spare parts, equipment and specialized personnel to carry out planned repairs.

IAEA further revealed that the maintenance activities at Unit 1 had also been reduced to minimum levels.

On March 3, Ukraine informed the IAEA that the Russian forces had taken the control of the site of the country's Zaporizhzhya NPP.

Ukrainian counterparts informed the IAEA that the projectile had hit a training building in the vicinity of one of the plant's reactor units, causing a localized fire that was later extinguished. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)