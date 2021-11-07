Kiev [Ukraine], November 7 (ANI/Sputnik): The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) delivered nearly 3 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine as part of the COVAX international shot-sharing mechanism, the country's ministry of health said on Sunday.

"Today, the UN Children's Fund, UNICEF, delivered to Ukraine 2,930,300 doses of the mRNA vaccine against Covid-19 produced by Moderna. Ukraine received the vaccine doses for free, under the COVAX initiative," the ministry said in a statement.

In September, Ukraine's minister of health, Viktor Liashko, announced that the country ran out of Moderna shots.

In total, within COVAX's framework and alongside this latest delivery, Ukraine received over 7.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, Sinovac and AstraZeneca firms.

Vaccination against COVID-19 in Ukraine commenced at the end of February. Since then, less than 8 million people have been fully inoculated with the double dose of the vaccine, which amounts to around 18 per cent of the entire population. In an attempt to raise vaccination rates, the country's authorities have made vaccination mandatory for teachers, government workers and other employees by November 8. If they fail to do so, they could face cuts to their salary. (ANI/Sputnik)

