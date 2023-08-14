Kyiv [Ukraine], August 14 (ANI): Seven people, including a newborn baby, were killed due to Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kherson region on Sunday, CNN reported citing a regional leader.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson region military administration, said that a 23-day-old baby and her 12-year-old brother along with their parents were killed in an attack in Kherson.

Also Read | Chinese Engineers Convoy Attacked in Pakistan: Two Terrorists Killed by Security Forces After Attack on Car Carrying Chinese Workers in Gwadar.

In a post on Telegram, Oleksandr Prokudin said, "Today, the Kherson region has been shaken by terrible news. Little Sofia was only 23 days old, her brother Artem was 12 years old. Today, they were killed by Russia along with their father and mother."

Oleksandr Prokudin said that two people, including a Christian pastor, were killed in a strike in Stanislav village.

Also Read | Pakistan: Convoy Carrying 23 Chinese Engineers Attacked in Balochistan With IED (Watch Video).

Prokudin said, "The pastor of the Christian church Mykola Tachyshvili and his fellow villager was killed by an enemy strike. The believers remember him as a kind and bright man."

Meanwhile, 111 people, including 36 children, have been evacuated from the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv over the past 24 hours, CNN reported citing the head of the Kharkiv region military administration Oleh Syniehubov.

Oleh Syniehubov said, "One hundred eleven people have been evacuated from Kupiansk district over the past 24 hours, including 36 children and four people with disabilities,” said Oleh Syniehubov, the head of Kharkiv region military administration."

Local authorities on August 9 issued evacuation orders. Syniehubov said that 204 people, including 71 children have been relocated since then, according to CNN.

He said, "All evacuees are receiving the necessary assistance: free accommodation, humanitarian aid, medical support, assistance in obtaining IDP certificates and relevant financial aid from the government and international organizations," as per the CNN report.

As per the news report, Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region, particularly near Kupiansk, has intensified over the past week as Russian forces bolstered their efforts to capture the city for a second time. According to Ukrainian authorities, 12,000 people, including more than 600 children need to leave the city.

Earlier this week, an eight-year-old child was killed by a Russian missile targeted at the Ivano-Frankivsk region of western Ukraine, CNN reported citing Kyiv authorities.

“At about 10 a.m. (local time), the Russian military fired aerial ballistic missiles at the infrastructure of the Ivano-Frankivsk region," the Prosecutor General’s Office stated.

"The missile hit the territory of a private house in the Kolomyia district." "An 8-year-old boy died as a result of the attack. Information about other victims is currently being clarified,” CNN quoted the office.

Svitlana Onyshchuk, the head of Ivano-Frankivsk region military administration has said that the child was taken to hospital in critical condition. However, doctors were unable to save him. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)