Washington [US], March 10 (ANI/Sputnik): CNN parent company WarnerMedia is pausing all new business in Russia over the situation in Ukraine, CEO Jason Kilar announced in an internal memo obtained by several US media outlets.

"I want to share with each of you a number of decisions we have made with regard to WarnerMedia's business operations in Russia," Kilar said in a memo distributed to WarnerMedia staff obtained by Variety on Wednesday. "Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing all new business in Russia. This includes ceasing broadcast of our channels, halting all new content licensing with Russian entities and pausing our planned theatrical and games releases."

The company has suspended CNN broadcasts in Russia and WarnerMedia's Warner Bros. has already shifted its plans to release "The Batman" in Russia ahead of its planned theatrical release.

Officials at WarnerMedia are following developments closely and any business decisions in the future will be made with that context in mind, Kilar said.

Apart from it, Japanese multinational electronics company Epson said it is suspending the supply of computer printers and other products to Russia and Belarus.

"Epson and its Group companies are deeply concerned by the conflict in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in the region... We have made the decision to suspend exports of our products to Russia and Belarus," the company said in a statement.

"To support humanitarian relief for those affected by the crisis, we are donating US$1 million through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the Red Cross," it said. (ANI/Sputnik)

