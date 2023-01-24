Moscow [Russia], January 23 (ANI): The Ukrainian forces are storing the Western-provided missiles and ammunition in nuclear power plants, Russian Today reported citing Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin.

"According to the Director of the Russian Foreign intelligence service, they received reliable data that Ukrainian armed forces are storing weapons and ammunition provided by the West on the territories of nuclear power plants in Ukraine," the RT reporter said.

He added that the armaments include rockets for US-made HIMARS launchers and missiles used by foreign air defence systems and "large-calibre artillery shells".

Sharing the RT video footage on Facebook, the Russian Embassy in India said that the plan of Kyiv is clear. The Ukrainian forces are using nuclear reactors as their shield from behind the back of Ukrainian civilians.

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues, Poland wanted to transfer the German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and seeks Germany's permission, according to CNN. CNN further added that Germany hadn't received any kind of request from Poland.

"To this hour we have not received a request,"a spokesperson for the German government, Steffen Hebestreit told a news conference. "And if they ask, then there is a certain procedure. I can't tell you whether that will take a few days or several months."

He promised that any application would be "processed with the necessary speed that is required, but of course also with the necessary thoroughness that such procedures demand."

Poland is one of 13 European countries with German Leopard 2 tanks in its inventory, according to CNN citing the European Council on Foreign Relations think tank.

It has offered to send them to Ukraine and is trying to convince other countries to do the same, but Germany's permission is typically required to re-export them.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Ukraine said that global indecision is killing more Ukrainians. This comes after Germany didn't take any decision on whether to supply German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine to strengthen the country's fighting capacity against Russia, Al Jazeera reported.

"Today's indecision is killing more of our people," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted on Saturday.

"Every day of delay is the death of Ukrainians. Think faster," he wrote.According to Al Jazeera, Ukraine has been pleading for German-made Leopard 2 tanks. Several Ukrainian allies have echoed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's concerns, saying the tanks are essential to Ukraine's fight with Russia. Al Jazeera on Saturday reported that the United States and its allies have not reached any agreement on supplying German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine as Russia issued threats that the war could escalate in Europe. (ANI)

