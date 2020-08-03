London [UK], August 3 (ANI): The coronavirus case in the United Kingdom has increased by 744 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total caseload in the country to 3,04,695, Sputnik reported citing country's Health Department.

On Saturday, the daily increase was 771. The coronavirus death toll in the country stands at 46,201.

"As of 9 am [08:00 GMT] on August 2, 304,695 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK," the department said.

On March 11, the World Health Organisation (WHO) designated the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic. (ANI)

