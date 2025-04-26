Vatican City, Apr 26 (AP) UK's Prince William on Saturday attended the funeral of Pope Francis on behalf of his father, King Charles III.

He stood side-by-side with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for a moment's silence in front of Pope Francis's sealed coffin.

William, dressed in a dark blue suit and black tie, walked through the ornate basilica and down the steps into St Peter's Square, before shaking hands with a member of the clergy and being guided to his seat.

He is carrying out his most significant duty so far as heir to the throne.

It is the first time the prince has represented the monarch at an international funeral. (AP)

