Geneva [Switzerland], January 30 (ANI/WAM): Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, has launched an appeal to raise USD 500 million for 2025 to address global human rights needs.

Speaking in Geneva today, Turk stated that the UN Human Rights Office has supported countries, national institutions, regional bodies, the broader UN system, and the private sector in improving their performance by integrating human rights into their work.

Also Read | January 31 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 31.

He highlighted that up to 2,000 personnel operating in 92 countries carried out approximately 11,000 human rights monitoring missions and observed nearly 1,000 trials. He added that 95 partners, including 67 UN member states, contributed to the office's efforts and expressed hope for their continued commitment in 2025.

Turk noted that the office will strengthen these essential efforts by bringing together governments, civil society, the private sector, philanthropic organisations, the scientific community, and academia, among others.

Also Read | UK Shocker: Caernarfon Woman Sends Farting Videos To Harass Boyfriend’s Ex Amid Their Ongoing Dispute About Child Contact, Fined and Hit With Restraining Order.

He pointed out that while the office also sought USD 500 million last year, only USD 269 million was raised- four per cent less than in 2023. Turk emphasised that human rights are a low-cost, high-impact investment, crucial for mobilising people towards peace, security, sustainable development, and fostering social cohesion based on the contributions of every individual. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)