New York [US], February 9 (ANI/Sputnik): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the international community on Tuesday to scale up efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and achieve a two-state solution.

Guterres said the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory continues to pose a significant challenge to international peace and security.

Also Read | Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to Wear Queen’s Kohinoor Crown When Prince Charles Becomes King: Report.

"We urgently need to intensify collective efforts to resolve the conflict and end the occupation in line with United Nations resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements," Guterres said during a UN Palestine Committee meeting.

"The goal remains two states - Israel and an independent, democratic, contiguous, viable and sovereign Palestinian State - living side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders, on the basis of the pre-1967 lines, with Jerusalem as the shared capital of both states," he said. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Pakistan: Over 2,000 Rapes Reported in Punjab Province in Past 6 Months.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)