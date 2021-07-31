New York, July 31: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the attack against a United Nations compound in Herat, Afghanistan, which claimed the life of an Afghan security forces guard and injured other officers.

Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq said that the UN chief expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and wished the injured a speedy recovery. War in Afghanistan Imposed by Pakistan and Its Taliban Agents, Says Afghan Minister Mohammad Qasim Wafayezada.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns today's attack against a United Nations compound in Herat, Afghanistan, which resulted in the killing of an Afghan security forces guard and injuries to other officers. He expresses his condolences to the bereaved family and wishes those injured a speedy recovery," Haq said in a statement.

The Secretary-General also recalled that attacks against UN personnel and premises are prohibited under international law and may constitute war crimes, the spokesperson said.

"The Secretary-General reiterates the United Nations commitment to support the Government and people of Afghanistan in their efforts to achieve peace and stability," he added.

A security guard was killed and several others were injured after the Taliban attacked the United Nations' office in Afghanistan.

The UN mission in Afghanistan on Friday confirmed the attack on its office by "anti-government elements" on Friday that led to the death of a security guard and injured several others.

Condemning the attack, the UN said: "The attack targeting entrances of the clearly marked United Nations facility was carried out by Anti-Government Elements."

The attack was conducted by the Taliban, TOLO News reported citing sources from Heart. The group so far has not commented on the attack.

