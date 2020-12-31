New York [US], December 31 (ANI): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the deadly attack on Aden airport in Yemen, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General condemns the deplorable attack on Aden airport shortly after the arrival of the newly formed Yemeni cabinet, which killed and wounded dozens of people," said Haq.

"He extends his profound condolences to the families of the victims as well as to the people and the Government of Yemen," the UN spokesperson added.

Blasts and gunfire were reported at the airport moments after a plane with the country's new government had landed there, Sputnik reported. The International Committee of the Red Cross said that one of its members had died and three others have been injured in the attack.

The local authorities said that the airport had been shelled by Houthi rebels, however, Houthi political bureau member Muhammad al-Bakhiti denied the group's involvement in the incident. (ANI)

