New York [US], June 27 (ANI/Xinhua): United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a video message on Monday said that cities are central to virtually every challenge we face -- and essential to building a more inclusive, sustainable, and resilient future.

Guterres made the remarks during the 11th World Urban Forum (WUF) that opened in Katowicze, southern Poland, on Monday.

Also Read | Mexico: 6 Police Officers Killed, 4 Injured in Shootout With Armed Individuals.

The WUF is the premier global conference on sustainable urbanization.

Cities "have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said. "They must also be leaders of climate action to keep the 1.5 degrees Celsius goal within reach."

Also Read | China To Relocate Over 17,000 Tibetan People From Nagqu City Claiming To Improve Living Conditions and Protect Environment.

The theme of the 11th WUF, "Transforming our cities for a better urban future," "could not be more fitting," said Maimunah Mohd Sharif, UN under-secretary-general and executive director of the UN Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat).

Participants will also hold a special session on the post-crisis and post-disaster reconstruction of urban spaces and population return.

Held every two years, the WUF is convened by UN-Habitat. More than 16,000 people are expected to attend the event this year. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)