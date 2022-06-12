New York [US], June 12 (ANI/Xinhua): The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has strongly condemned an attack on a hospital in Cameroon's restive Anglophone region of Southwest.

"Attacks on healthcare workers, patients and facilities are serious violations of international human rights law," Matthias Naab, UN humanitarian coordinator in Cameroon, said in a statement on Saturday.

"They must be investigated and perpetrators must be held to account," he said of the attack last Wednesday when suspected separatist fighters attacked and torched Mamfe District Hospital in the region.

According to OCHA, there have been at least five attacks against healthcare providers since January.

"The crisis in the Northwest and Southwest regions of Cameroon has seen a large number of attacks on healthcare with health workers or patients threatened, abducted, injured or killed as well as medical infrastructures damaged or destroyed," the statement said. (ANI/Xinhua)

