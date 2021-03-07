Tokyo [Japan], March 7 (ANI/Sputnik): The 14th UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice is being held in the Japanese city of Kyoto on March 7-12.

This year, the event is being held in a hybrid format. Key issues related to criminal justice, strategies for crime prevention and international cooperation in promoting the rule of law and preventing all forms of crime are expected to be discussed.

This is the first time that Japan is hosting the congress since 1970.

"The holding of this event in the circumstances of the epidemic is especially important," Japanese Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa said at the opening of the congress on Sunday. Kamikawa thanked everyone who will be participating in the event either in person or remotely in an online format.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to greet the participants of the event later on Sunday. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)