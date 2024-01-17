United Nations, Jan 17 (PTI) United Nations General Assembly President Dennis Francis will embark on his maiden official visit to India later this month after assuming the highest position of the UN's main policy-making organ.

The president of the 78th session of the UNGA, Francis, will first pay an official visit to Kampala, Uganda, starting Wednesday, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Also Read | US, South Korea and Japan Conduct Naval Drills As Tensions Deepen With North Korea.

Francis' four-day visit to Kampala from January 17 to 21 will be to attend the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement, held under the theme Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence. He will also attend the Third South Summit of the Group of 77 and China on January 21, convened under the theme Leaving No One Behind.

In his address in Uganda at the two high-level forums of developing countries, Francis will highlight that “at a time of unprecedented crises, the combined voice of the Global South is much more needed,” the statement said.

Also Read | China's Population Declines for a Second Straight Year, Drops by Two Million to 1.4 Billion in 2023.

Francis and his delegation from Uganda will proceed to “back-to-back official visits” to India and China, the statement said without providing the exact date of his trip to New Delhi.

This will be his first visit to India as President of the General Assembly after his appointment in September 2023.

Francis, 67, has had a career spanning approximately 40 years in the diplomatic service of Trinidad and Tobago.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)