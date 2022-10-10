New York [US], October 10 (ANI): Amid the deteriorating security situation in Haiti, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday called for the security council to consider deploying armed forces to help the country address immense humanitarian concerns.

In a statement, Guterres announced that he has submitted a letter to the Council, containing options for enhanced security support to Haiti. The move by the UN chief comes a week after Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry sent out a request to the international community, for a "specialized armed force" to intervene in a country which has effectively ground to a halt.

The US State Department on Saturday said that it was reviewing the Haitian government's request, in coordination with international partners, to "determine how we can increase our support to help address Haiti's fuel shortage and security constraints."

However, the composition of such an armed force has, so far, not been specified, and no commitments to send troops have been made by any UN Member States, the UN said.

Last month, gangs blockaded the Verreux fuel terminal, Haiti's main fuel port, leading to major gas and diesel shortages, and causing businesses and hospitals to shut down.

Potable water supplies have also been impacted, at a time when Haitians are facing a cholera outbreak, following three years without any cases.

The outbreak prompted Martin Griffiths, the UN's humanitarian relief chief, to call on Saturday for emergency life-saving assistance funding, and warn that, if the spread of the disease is left unchecked, it could lead to "cataclysmic levels of despair for the people of Haiti."

In his statement, the UN Secretary-General implored Haitians to "rise above their differences and to engage, without further delay, in a peaceful and inclusive dialogue on a constructive way forward."

Guterres promised that the United Nations stand by the people of Haiti and that it will "support efforts to build consensus, reduce violence and promote stability in the country". (ANI)

