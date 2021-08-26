Kampala [Uganda], August 26 (ANI/Xinhua): United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Wednesday commended Uganda for allowing to host fleeing Afghan nationals.

The UN refugee agency said in a tweet that Uganda chose to open its doors to Afghan nationals in their hour of need.

"Uganda has a long-standing tradition of welcoming refugees and this is another great show of solidarity with people whose lives and freedom are threatened at home," the agency said.

Uganda announced on Wednesday that it had received 51 evacuees from Afghanistan. This is the first batch of the 2,000 evacuees expected to be hosted in the country.

Uganda hosts the largest number of refugees in Africa, more than 1.45 million, mostly from South Sudan, and also from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Burundi, according to figures by UNHCR. (ANI/Xinhua)

