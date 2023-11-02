World News | Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Visits BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited the under-construction BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Agency News ANI| Nov 02, 2023 09:18 PM IST
World News | Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Visits BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo/ANI)

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 2 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited the under-construction BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

During the visit, the minister expressed his gratitude towards PM Modi for making the BAPS Hindu Temple a reality.

"I came here to visit the Hindu temple being constructed... I want to express my gratitude towards the Swaminarayan Sampradaya. I also express my gratitude towards PM Modi because it is under his leadership and cooperation that this temple is being constructed," Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited Hub71, a global tech ecosystem located in the heart of the city of Abu Dhabi that brings together various stakeholders to improve the startup sector.

Hub71 is a leading tech startup ecosystem in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. It provides startups with access to co-working space, mentorship, funding, and other resources to help them grow and succeed. Hub71 is home to over 1,000 startups from over 60 countries. It has also attracted over USD 1 billion in funding for its startups.

The minister was briefed about its unique model that promotes startups and innovation by bringing together entrepreneurs and investors in the technology sector.

"A vibrant community of innovators, entrepreneurs and investors working together to shape a sustainable and prosperous future. At Hub71, industry partners, corporates, investors, mentors as well as govt regulators provide all the necessary support to nurture the spirit of enterprise and help start-ups scale exponentially," Pradhan shared on his X timeline after the visit to Hub71.

"Such symbiotic and enabling ecosystems with a whole-of-society approach are key towards realising the full entrepreneurial and innovative potential of a country," the post added.

Minister Pradhan is on a three-day visit to the UAE. The visit will foster collaboration, participation and synergy in critical areas of mutual interest in the education and skill domain. (ANI)

