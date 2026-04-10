Thimphu [Bhutan], April 10 (ANI): Union Minister Manohar Lal on Friday highlighted the strength of India-Bhutan ties during his visit to key hydropower projects in Bhutan, including the Punatsangchhu-I and II hydroelectric projects, and stressed their role in clean energy generation and bilateral cooperation.

In a post on X, the Union Minister said, "Visited the powerhouse of the Punatsangchhu-II HEP and reviewed its operational performance. The project has emerged as a key contributor to Bhutan's energy sector, generating substantial power and revenue while enabling clean energy exports to India."

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He added, "Appreciated its efficient execution and operations and reaffirmed India's continued commitment to supporting Bhutan's sustainable energy development."

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The minister also visited the Punatsangchhu-I Hydroelectric Project and reviewed the facilities and interacted with workers. He said, "Visited the powerhouse of the Punatsangchhu-I Hydroelectric Project and reviewed the facilities, along with an interaction with the workforce on site."

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Underscoring the importance of bilateral collaboration, the Union Minister said, "Hydropower cooperation continues to be a cornerstone of India-Bhutan relations, advancing sustainable energy generation while strengthening economic ties and deepening our enduring partnership."

Marking a key milestone, he participated in the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the 1200 MW Punatsangchhu-I Hydroelectric Project alongside Bhutan's Energy Minister Gem Tshering.

He said, "Today, on the occasion of the foundation stone laying for the dam construction work of the 1200 MW Punatsangchhu-I Hydroelectric Project, I had the privilege of participating alongside Bhutan's Minister of Energy, Hon'ble Lyonpo Gem Tshering ji."

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Highlighting the broader significance of the projects, the Union Minister added, "The Punatsangchhu-1 and 2 Hydroelectric Projects form the strong bedrock of India-Bhutan energy cooperation, reinforcing trust, mutual progress, and long-term strategic partnership between the two countries, alongside the production of clean energy."

He further emphasised their mutual benefits, stating, "These projects not only accelerate Bhutan's economic prosperity but also provide stability to India's energy needs."

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Earlier on Thursday, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal met Bhutan's Energy Minister Lyonpo Gem Tshering and planned to hold discussions on deepening the energy partnership between New Delhi and Thimphu.

The Union Minister is on a three-day visit to Bhutan.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Union Minister on Thursday informed that he also met the Indian Ambassador to Bhutan, Sandeep Arya.

He added, "During this visit, detailed discussions will be held on further strengthening India-Bhutan energy relations." (ANI)

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