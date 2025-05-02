Washington DC [US], May 2 (ANI): The administration has initiated an investigation into universities for violating the law by using racial quotas, which the Supreme Court had ruled "illegal", said White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller during his press briefing on Thursday.

Miller, while doubling down on allegations that the Trump administration was violating Supreme Court orders, said that it is, in fact several universities that had violated Supreme Court orders.

"This administration has opened investigations into universities across the country for violating- and we talk a lot about Supreme Court rulings- universities across this country are in plain and direct violation of the Supreme Court's ruling that affirmative action, as in racial quotas and set asides, are illegal," he said.

Miller said that the administration's agenda is that students should be admitted to universities on a colorblind basis.

He added that the Trump administration has found evidence that several universities practised race-based discrimination, racial set-asides, and racial quota schemes.

"Students must be admitted to universities on a colorblind basis. But we have demonstrated through clear evidence that our university system, including our medical schools and perhaps particularly our medical schools, are engaging in race-based discrimination, racial set-asides, racial quota schemes, and other efforts to invade to evade the Supreme Court's ruling," he said.

"And again, the plain text of federal statute- So universities are on notice and universities are already facing the financial consequences of their non-compliance with federal law. The clearest example that we're all familiar with, of course, being Harvard, which is engaged in repeated systemic and sustained violations of federal civil rights law," he said.

He added that Trump ended all types of discrimination based on gender and sex in terms of promotions and recruitments.

"President Trump has ended across the entire federal government, all hiring, recruiting, retention, promotion, and training based on race and sex... It's going to be merit-based across the whole federal government," he said. (ANI)

