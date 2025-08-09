Gaza, August 9 (ANI/ WAM): The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said that residents of the Gaza Strip are facing a severe shortage of basic hygiene supplies.

UNRWA also warned that soap has become almost impossible to obtain.

Also Read | Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin Meeting: India Welcomes US-Russia Summit in Alaska, Says 'Ready To Support Peace Efforts in Ukraine'.

In a brief statement on X, UNRWA affirmed that millions of bars of soap are bought and sold daily worldwide, but in Gaza, it become extremely difficult to obtain.

UNRWA emphasised that a regular flow of basic hygiene supplies is an urgent necessity. (ANI/ WAM)

Also Read | Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin Meeting: India Endorses US-Russia Summit in Alaska, Cites PM Narendra Modi’s ‘This Is Not an Era of War’ Remark.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)