New York [US], March 28 (ANI): The UN Security Council has expressed concern over the Taliban's decision to ban girls from attending school above the sixth grade in Afghanistan.

"The members of the Security Council expressed their deep concern regarding the reported decision by the Taliban to deny girls above the 6th-grade access to education in Afghanistan," a UNSC statement has said on March 27.

The members of the Security Council heard a briefing on March 25 by the Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, regarding the right to education for all Afghans, including girls.

They requested the Special Representative to the Secretary-General (SRSG) to continue to engage with all relevant Afghan political actors and stakeholders, including relevant authorities, on this issue, according to the mandate of UNAMA, and keep the Security Council informed on progress.

The members of the Security Council stressed the importance of efforts by the international community to support Afghanistan, including on education, and highlighted the coordinating role of UNAMA in this regard, as per the statement.

The members of the Security Council also reaffirmed their support for the people of Afghanistan as well as their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Afghanistan.

The Taliban regime on Wednesday issued a decree banning female students above grade six from participating in their classes. The girls were further told to stay home until the Islamic Emirate announces its next decision.

The decision by the Islamic Emirate has drawn severe backlash across the world with the Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union issuing a joint statement on Friday to condemn the Taliban's decision to deny so many Afghan girls the opportunity to finally go back to school. (ANI)

