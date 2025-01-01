New Orleans [US], January 1 (ANI): At least 10 people were killed and 30 others were injured after a vehicle crashed into crowds on Bourbon Street in New Orleans in the early hours of Wednesday (US Local time), as reported by CNN.

The incident occurred during New Year's Eve celebrations near New Orleans historic centre, French Quarter.

Also Read | New Orleans Accident: 10 Dead, 30 Injured After Car Plows Into Crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street in First Hours of New Year's Day, Disturbing Videos Surface.

Crowds had gathered to attend an open-air concert and New Year's countdown, with restaurants offering special deals and performances, CNN reported quoting the city's official website.

Many of the celebrations had been aimed at college football fans who were coming to the city for the Allstate Sugar Bowl, scheduled to take place on Wednesday (US Local time), including a parade that had taken place Tuesday. The Sugar Bowl is an annual college football game that draws fans from all over the US, with the University of Georgia taking on Notre Dame.

Also Read | Russia's Gazprom Halts Gas Transit Through Ukraine Due to Kyiv's Refusal To Extend Gas Transit Agreement.

As per CNN, on Monday, the New Orleans Police Department had said it would be staffed "at 100 per cent" during the festivities, adding it had 300 additional officers assisting from partner law enforcement agencies.

It would also work with local, state and federal partners to provide security coverage citywide, the police statement said, adding that they would deploy "a strong presence of marked and unmarked police vehicles, as well as officers on foot, bike, and horseback."

New Orleans' Emergency Preparedness Campaign (NOLA) shared the details on X.

"NOLAREADY: There has been a mass casualty incident on Canal and Bourbon Street. Get yourself away from the area. Visit http://ready.nola.gov for details."

https://x.com/nolaready/status/1874411293240852754

On its official website, NOLA noted, "The 8th District is currently working a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street at approximately 3:15 AM. Public safety partners are responding on scene. Updates will follow as they are received." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)