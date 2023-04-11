Kentucky [US], April 11 (ANI): Four people were killed and nine others were injured in a mass shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday morning (local time), according to police.

The gunman was shot and killed by police officers who were responding to the scene, according to Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, the interim chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department.

She said police got a call that there was a shooting at 8:35 a.m. ET and arrived at the bank three minutes later.

Gwinn-Villaroel said officers "responded in a timely, quick fashion, and we stopped the threat so that no additional loss of life could be taken."

The shooter was live streaming the attack on a Kentucky bank Monday morning, the interim chief of the Louisville police department said during a press conference.

"I will say this, that the suspect was live streaming. And unfortunately, that's tragic. To know that that incident was out there and captured," LMPD interim chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said.

The suspected shooter, 23-year-old Connor Sturgeon, was armed with a rifle when he allegedly carried out a mass shooting at the Old National Bank, where he worked, according to police. He was employed at the bank.

The four slain victims were identified by police as Joshua Barrick, 40; Thomas Elliott, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45; and James Tutt, 64.

A local hospital received nine patients following the shooting - two police officers and seven civilians, officials said. Three patients have been released and three are in critical condition, including a police officer, authorities added.

A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was shot in the head during a confrontation with the gunman Monday morning, said Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, the interim chief of the police department.

Nickolas Wilt, the 26-year-old officer, was taken to the hospital and had brain surgery, she said during a news conference following the mass shooting that left four people dead. "He is in critical but stable condition," she said.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said Elliott was "a very good friend of mine" and of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

"This was an evil act of targeted violence," the mayor said.

"Today, I'm hurt and I'm hurting, and I know so many people out there are, as well," Beshear said. "We lost four children of God today, one whom is one of my closest friends. Tommy Elliott helped me build my law career, helped me become governor, gave me advice on being a good dad. ... He was an incredible friend."

President Joe Biden condemned the latest mass shooting Monday at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, where four people were killed and eight others were injured.

"Once again, our nation mourns after a senseless act of gun violence - Jill and I pray for the lives lost and impacted by today's shooting. Too many Americans are paying for the price of inaction with their lives. When will Republicans in Congress act to protect our communities?" Biden said in a tweet marking his first reaction to the shooting.

The current reality of a divided Congress makes additional legislative action highly unlikely.

In a second statement on the shooting, the president again called out Republicans for lack of action to protect communities.

Biden said a "strong majority of Americans" want some kind of gun safety reform. He called for things like requiring safe storage of guns, background checks and changes to when gun manufacturers can be found liable.

"Instead, from Florida to North Carolina to the US House of Representatives, we've watched Republican officials double down on dangerous bills that make our schools, places of worship, and communities less safe. It's unconscionable, it's reckless, and too many Americans are paying with their lives," the president said.

Democratic Rep. Morgan McGarvery, who represents Louisville, Kentucky, called for action on gun violence in the wake of the shooting in his district today.

"Our community is one of far too many impacted by gun violence," McGarvey said in a statement on Twitter.

He said the shooting "serves as a stark reminder that we need to address gun violence at the national level so no other family loses a son, a daughter, and a loved one." He also thanked first responders for their quick action. (ANI)

