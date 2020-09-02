San Juan, Sept 2 (AP) Federal authorities have announced that they seized USD 27 million in undeclared cash aboard a ship bound for the US Virgin Islands, the largest such seizure ever in the region.

US Customs and Border Protection on Tuesday said a dog inspecting cargo on Saturday aboard a ship docked in Puerto Rico alerted agents to the money found inside home moving boxes destined for St Thomas.

No one has been arrested. (AP)

