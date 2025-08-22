Washington DC [US], August 22 (ANI): India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra held talks with US Rep Josh Gottheimer on balanced, fair and mutually beneficial trade ties between US and India. He shared the latest developments in bilateral energy cooperation, including trade in oil and gas.

Sharing the details in a post on X on Thursday, Kwatra said, "Appreciated my conversation today with @RepJoshG, Ranking Member of the National Security Agency & Cyber Subcommittee @HouseIntelDems. Shared updates on the latest developments in bilateral energy cooperation including two way trade in oil and gas and balanced, fair and mutually beneficial trade ties."

Kwatra, on Wednesday (local time), discussed with the Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus, Senator John Cornyn from Texas, focusing on strengthening bilateral trade and cooperation in hydrocarbons, particularly between the US state of Texas and India.

In a post on X, Kwatra expressed gratitude for Cornyn's consistent support for the India-US relationship and highlighted the importance of trade engagement rooted in mutual respect.

Ambassador Kwatra also held a conversation with Congressman Andy Barr, Chairman of the House Subcommittee on Financial Institutions & Monetary Policy and Vice Co-Chair of the India Caucus in the House of Representatives.

The engagement comes amid economic concerns over US President Donald Trump's imposition of additional tariffs on India due to New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil.

Later on Thursday (local time), in what is perhaps the sharpest attack on India regarding Russian oil purchase, the White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro claimed India of "perpetuating" the Ukraine War by purchasing discounted Russian crude oil.

Alleging that India has been acting as a "laundromat for the Kremlin," Peter Novarro said India's purchase is allowing Russia to fund its war efforts in Ukraine, while New Delhi is reaping profit from the transactions.

"India doesn't appear to want to recognise its role in the bloodshed. It's cosying up to Xi Jinping (Chinese President). They (India) don't need the (Russian) oil. It's a refining profiteering scheme. It's a laundromat for the Kremlin. I love India. Modi is a great leader, but please, India, look at your role in the global economy. What you're doing right now is not creating peace. It's perpetuating the war," the White House trade advisor said.

Notably, his statements come after Nikki Haley, former US Ambassador to the United Nations, emphasised the importance of treating India as a "prized free and democratic partner" in the global effort to counter China's growing influence. In her opinion piece on Newsweek, she warned that damaging the 25-year momentum in US-India relations would be a "strategic disaster."

She urged Donald Trump to "reverse the downward spiral" and hold direct talks with PM Modi. "The sooner the better," she said.

Haley believes that India is the only country that can serve as a counterweight to Chinese dominance in Asia, making it crucial for the US to maintain a strong partnership.

Moreover, renowned economist Jeffrey Sachs has strongly criticised the US administration's decision to impose steep tariffs on India, calling them "bizarre" and "very self-destructive of US foreign policy interests." (ANI)

