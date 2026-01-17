New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Saturday held talks with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra to discuss increased cooperation, particularly in the technology sector.

In a post on social media platform X, Gor said, "Very much enjoyed meeting RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra. We discussed areas of increased cooperation, including new state-of-the-art U.S. technology."

Gor had earlier met N Chandrasekaran, Chairperson of Tata Companies, during his visit to India.

In a post on X, he said, "I had a productive meeting with N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Companies, a conglomerate with an impressive 150-year-old legacy and a significant footprint in the United States."

On Friday, Gor visited the US Consulate in Mumbai during his first trip to the city, noting that the visit marked the beginning of efforts to strengthen the US-India partnership.

Sharing an update on social media platform X, Gor wrote, "Excited to kick off my first visit to Mumbai with a visit to our Consulate! Our dedicated team is working hard to bolster the US-India partnership."

Gor's Mumbai visit comes days after he presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 14.

In a post on X on Wednesday, he said, "Today, I presented my credentials as US Ambassador to India to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. I am grateful to President Trump for his trust and confidence, and proud to carry forward his Administration's priorities. Together, we will strengthen our partnership in security, trade, energy, and technology, building the US-India partnership that will define the 21st century."

Ambassador Gor said, "It is an honour to present my credentials to President Murmu and to serve in India at a time of such promise and opportunity in the U.S.-India relationship. I look forward to working closely with the Government of India and the Indian people to advance our shared priorities in defence, trade, technology, and critical minerals, and to further strengthen the partnership between our two great democracies."

In a separate post on X, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Mr Chandradath Singh, High Commissioner of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; Dr Robert Zischg, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria; and Mr Sergio Gor, Ambassador of the United States of America, at Rashtrapati Bhavan." (ANI)

